Herold Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 270.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,617 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after buying an additional 3,664,177 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 49,919.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 2,432,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,481,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 126.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,468,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,274,044,000 after purchasing an additional 820,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $27.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,284.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,596,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,110.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $959.73. The firm has a market cap of $601.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $572.10 and a 1-year high of $1,295.97.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.75 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $5.25 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.75%.

Several analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $981.45.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

