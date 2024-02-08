Herold Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.8% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $11.22 on Thursday, reaching $736.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,110,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,845. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $614.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $577.12. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $742.00. The company has a market capitalization of $699.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.38, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 50.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.93%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $763.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 price objective (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.81.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

