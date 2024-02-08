Herold Advisors Inc. Has $1.41 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Herold Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,731 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 73,069 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,690. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.31. 4,779,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,213,822. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $157.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.42.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

