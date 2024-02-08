Herold Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Herold Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,632 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,010 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,425,416,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $389,723,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 97.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,483,154 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $379,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.89.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,287,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,966,607. The stock has a market cap of $96.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $90.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.12%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

