Herold Advisors Inc. Buys 293 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,966 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Robbins Farley purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 340.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 38.6% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.79.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $519.84. 1,612,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,333,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $526.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $517.64. The firm has a market cap of $480.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

