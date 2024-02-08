Herold Advisors Inc. Buys 278 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. REDW Wealth LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.3% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.3% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.2% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Melius cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.69.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE DE traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $386.35. The company had a trading volume of 572,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,155. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $386.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $391.79. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.96%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

