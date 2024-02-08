Herold Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth $36,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN remained flat at $272.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 753,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,106. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.45. The company has a market cap of $108.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $155.38 and a 1 year high of $274.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. Eaton’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

