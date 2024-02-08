Herold Advisors Inc. Acquires 16,141 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Free Report) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,141 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Herold Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 22,046 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,877,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 26,136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,306,000.

GCOR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.05. 2,945,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,125. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.54. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $43.23.

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

