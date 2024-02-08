Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

Heartland Financial USA has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Heartland Financial USA has a dividend payout ratio of 25.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Heartland Financial USA to earn $4.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

HTLF stock opened at $33.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $144.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HTLF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Heartland Financial USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 30,040 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,913,000 after acquiring an additional 102,441 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

