Head to Head Survey: Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) and Hilltop (NYSE:HTH)

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) and Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Primis Financial and Hilltop, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primis Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hilltop 0 2 0 0 2.00

Primis Financial currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.95%. Hilltop has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.47%. Given Primis Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Primis Financial is more favorable than Hilltop.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primis Financial 8.73% 5.90% 0.58% Hilltop 7.00% 5.20% 0.65%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.5% of Primis Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of Hilltop shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Primis Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.9% of Hilltop shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Primis Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Hilltop pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Primis Financial pays out 46.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hilltop pays out 37.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hilltop has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Primis Financial has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hilltop has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Primis Financial and Hilltop’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primis Financial $244.23 million 1.24 $9.94 million $0.86 14.27 Hilltop $1.57 billion 1.27 $109.65 million $1.69 18.12

Hilltop has higher revenue and earnings than Primis Financial. Primis Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hilltop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hilltop beats Primis Financial on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. The company also provides commercial business and real estate, construction, secured asset based, small business administration, mortgage warehouse lending products, as well as financing for medical, dental, and veterinary businesses; residential mortgage, trust mortgage, home equity lines of credit, secured and unsecured personal, and consumer loans, as well as life insurance premium financing and demand loans. It also offers cash management services comprising investment/sweep, zero balance, and controlled disbursement accounts; and wire transfer, employer/payroll processing, night depository, depository transfer, merchant, ACH origination, and remote deposit capture services. In addition, the company provides debit cards, ATM services, notary services, and mobile and online banking. It operates full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland. The company was formerly known as Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. and changed its name to Primis Financial Corp. Primis Financial Corp. was founded in 2004 and is based in McLean, Virginia.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc. provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance. This segment also provides treasury management, wealth management, asset management, check cards, safe deposit boxes, online banking, bill pay, trust, and overdraft services; and estate planning, management and administration, investment portfolio management, employee benefit accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as automated teller machines. The Broker-Dealer segment offers public finance services that assist public entities in originating, syndicating, and distributing securities of municipalities and political subdivisions; specialized advisory and investment banking services; advice and guidance to arbitrage rebate compliance, portfolio management, and local government investment pool administration; structured finance services, which include advisory services for derivatives and commodities; and sells, trades in, and underwrites U.S. government and government agency bonds, corporate bonds, and municipal bonds, as well as mortgage-backed, asset-backed, and commercial mortgage-backed securities and structured products. This segment also provides asset and liability management advisory, clearing, retail, and securities lending services. The Mortgage Origination segment offers mortgage, jumbo, Federal Housing Administration, Veterans Affairs, and United States Department of Agriculture loans. Hilltop Holdings Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

