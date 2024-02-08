Head-To-Head Contrast: SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING) & Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU)

SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Free Report) and Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SinglePoint and Spruce Power’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SinglePoint $21.79 million 0.01 -$8.85 million ($420.78) 0.00 Spruce Power $23.19 million 2.92 -$93.93 million ($4.39) -0.85

SinglePoint has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spruce Power. Spruce Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SinglePoint, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SinglePoint 0 0 0 0 N/A Spruce Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SinglePoint and Spruce Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.3% of Spruce Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.9% of SinglePoint shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Spruce Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

SinglePoint has a beta of -0.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spruce Power has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SinglePoint and Spruce Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SinglePoint -24.41% N/A -36.26% Spruce Power -95.77% -6.68% -1.97%

Summary

Spruce Power beats SinglePoint on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SinglePoint

SinglePoint Inc. focuses on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications in the United States. The company offers solar and air purification services; and solar installation and brokerage services. It also operates as an online store; supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers, as well as nutrients, lights, HVAC systems, and other products to individuals that are interested in horticulture; and offers automotive technology solutions for vehicle repairs. In addition, the company provides digital and direct marketing services focused on customer lead generation in the solar energy industry. Further, it offers solar, battery backup, and electric vehicle chargers to homeowners and commercial business. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Spruce Power

Spruce Power Holding Corporation owns and operates distributed solar energy assets in the United States. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and small businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. It offers its subscription-based services to approximately 72,000 customers. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

