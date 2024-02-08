Head-To-Head Comparison: Kurita Water Industries (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) & ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

Kurita Water Industries (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Free Report) and ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kurita Water Industries and ClearSign Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kurita Water Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A ClearSign Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

ClearSign Technologies has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 471.43%. Given ClearSign Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ClearSign Technologies is more favorable than Kurita Water Industries.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kurita Water Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ClearSign Technologies $370,000.00 109.46 -$5.76 million ($0.14) -7.50

This table compares Kurita Water Industries and ClearSign Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Kurita Water Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ClearSign Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.9% of ClearSign Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of ClearSign Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kurita Water Industries and ClearSign Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kurita Water Industries N/A N/A N/A ClearSign Technologies -471.33% -71.15% -54.90%

Summary

ClearSign Technologies beats Kurita Water Industries on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kurita Water Industries

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of various water treatment solutions in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells boiler water treatment chemicals, cooling water treatment chemicals, wastewater treatment chemicals, process treatment chemicals, reverse osmosis membrane water treatment chemicals, automobile paint booth chemicals, biomass generation related chemicals, civil engineering and construction related chemicals, marine vessel related water treatment chemicals, and chemical dosing systems/chemical dosing control systems, as well as provides packaged contract services. It is also involved in the supply of water and steam; manufacture, sale, and maintenance of water and wastewater treatment facilities; and manufacture and sale of water treatment equipment, such as ultrapure water production systems, wastewater reclamation systems, and wastewater treatment systems and equipment. In addition, the company provides soil and groundwater contamination remediation, plant facilities cleaning, precision tool cleaning, remote monitoring, and water treatment consultation and information services; and offers water treatment equipment for professional use, water treatment products for general household use, and swimming pool-related equipment. Kurita Water Industries Ltd. was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications. The company also provides ClearSign Core Boiler Burner; and ClearSign Core Flaring Burners technologies. It serves energy, institutional, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, and petrochemical industries. The company was formerly known as ClearSign Combustion Corporation and changed its name ClearSign Technologies Corporation in November 2019. ClearSign Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

