Head-To-Head Comparison: Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) vs. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Enel has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enel and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel $166.25 billion 0.40 $1.77 billion N/A N/A Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás $6.60 billion 3.04 $513.03 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Enel has higher revenue and earnings than Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás.

This is a summary of current ratings for Enel and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel 0 0 0 0 N/A Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Enel pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Enel and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel N/A N/A N/A Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 6.41% 3.42% 1.42%

Summary

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás beats Enel on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enel

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG and other fuels; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. Further, the company provides e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers, as well as engages in the energy commodities business. It operates wind, thermal, hydroelectric, nuclear, photovoltaic, and geothermal power plants. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. It owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants; As of December 31, 2022, it operated 32 hydroelectric plants; five thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,482 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts. It also operates 66,939 kilometers of transmission lines. The company was incorporated in 1962 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

