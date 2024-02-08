Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $119.05, but opened at $113.10. Hamilton Lane shares last traded at $112.31, with a volume of 46,774 shares.

The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $125.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.47 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 25.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLNE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Institutional Trading of Hamilton Lane

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.19 and a 200-day moving average of $97.25.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

