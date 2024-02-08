Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Griffon had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 60.20%. The business had revenue of $643.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Griffon Trading Down 1.7 %

Griffon stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.81. The stock had a trading volume of 97,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,489. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51 and a beta of 1.39. Griffon has a 52 week low of $25.97 and a 52 week high of $68.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.06.

Get Griffon alerts:

Griffon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Griffon

Griffon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,674,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $153,717,000 after purchasing an additional 181,416 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,819,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $171,798,000 after purchasing an additional 21,829 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,929,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,642,000 after purchasing an additional 90,502 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,995,000 after purchasing an additional 35,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,248,000 after purchasing an additional 196,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on GFF. StockNews.com cut shares of Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Griffon from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Griffon from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Griffon

About Griffon

(Get Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.