Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Good Times Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $3.57.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $34.32 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

About Good Times Restaurants

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Good Times Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $69,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. 12.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

