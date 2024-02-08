Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS) is Herold Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,332 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 3.4% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF were worth $11,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSUS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 708,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,801,000 after purchasing an additional 235,732 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,246,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,338,000 after purchasing an additional 64,686 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,813,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 40.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 99,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 28,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 26,737 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,867 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a $0.2517 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

