GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.20-$4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.24. GE HealthCare Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.200-4.350 EPS.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GEHC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,310,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $37.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.54 and its 200 day moving average is $71.25. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $87.83.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.97%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GEHC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GEHC

Institutional Trading of GE HealthCare Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Get Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.