Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 46,400 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 586,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 46,400 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $68,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $102.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $405.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.39.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

