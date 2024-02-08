Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 279,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $11,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 55,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,597,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,149,000 after buying an additional 58,852 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 9.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 212,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 0.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on POR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.89.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 0.1 %

Portland General Electric stock opened at $39.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $51.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

