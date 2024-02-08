Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV) Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,032 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FLLV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.46. 140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,850. The company has a market cap of $160.00 million, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.66. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $44.73 and a 1 year high of $52.96.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (FLLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund which seeks capital appreciation with lower volatility than the Russell 1000 Index. FLLV was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

