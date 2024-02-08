Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) Position Lessened by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,823 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,604,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,334,000 after buying an additional 304,684 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1,364.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,532,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,974,000 after buying an additional 1,427,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 539,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after buying an additional 47,504 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 243.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 391,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after buying an additional 277,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 38.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 201,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 55,453 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLCO stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $21.32. 939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,602. Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $21.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.82.

About Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FLCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses a combined top-down and bottom-up approach to select investment-grade USD-denominated bonds without a duration target. FLCO was launched on Oct 3, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

