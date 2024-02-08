Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Acquires 13,037 Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Free Report) by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,908 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,037 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,771 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Get MFS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MFM remained flat at $5.23 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 31,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,055. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average is $4.96. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $5.43.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.0195 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from MFS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

(Free Report)

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.