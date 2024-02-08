FMC (NYSE:FMC) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.72% from the company’s previous close.

FMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on FMC from $99.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.24.

FMC Trading Down 0.7 %

FMC traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,928. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $131.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.70 and its 200-day moving average is $67.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FMC will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at FMC

In other FMC news, Director Robert C. Pallash bought 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 99.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the second quarter worth about $47,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

