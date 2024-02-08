Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $363.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.93 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Fluence Energy updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Fluence Energy Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of FLNC stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.25. 2,410,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,317. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -36.92 and a beta of 2.77. Fluence Energy has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Siemens Pension Trust E. V sold 7,087,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $156,279,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,761,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,332,938.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Fluence Energy by 47.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Fluence Energy by 20.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Fluence Energy by 12,279.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 260,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Fluence Energy by 54.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Fluence Energy by 802.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 96,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 86,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.65.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

