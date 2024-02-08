FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Holdings Lifted by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,782,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $302.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.50.

FLT stock opened at $263.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.04 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $277.96 and its 200-day moving average is $261.11.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $937.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.01 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

