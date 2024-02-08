First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 281,949 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 810,669 shares.The stock last traded at $24.59 and had previously closed at $24.62.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.24.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCON. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,508.0% during the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.