First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.97. The stock has a market cap of $117.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.75. First Savings Financial Group has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.22%.
First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.
