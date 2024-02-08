First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Price Performance

First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.97. The stock has a market cap of $117.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.75. First Savings Financial Group has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

First Savings Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 394,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 81,962 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 66,173 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. 25.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

