First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Raised to C$41.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group set a C$16.00 target price on First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$19.39.

FM opened at C$12.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$9.31 and a 1-year high of C$39.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.99.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total transaction of C$496,750.50. 19.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

