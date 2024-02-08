First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Receives $1,620.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,620.67.
A number of brokerages recently commented on FCNCA. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance
First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 0.84%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total transaction of $3,306,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,097 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,246.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total transaction of $2,907,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,950,434.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total transaction of $3,306,866.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,246.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,162 over the last three months. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of First Citizens BancShares
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
