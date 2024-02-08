First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Receives $1,620.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,620.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCNCA. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FCNCA

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,484.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $505.84 and a 52-week high of $1,552.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,438.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,405.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 0.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total transaction of $3,306,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,097 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,246.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total transaction of $2,907,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,950,434.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total transaction of $3,306,866.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,246.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,162 over the last three months. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Citizens BancShares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Get Free Report

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.