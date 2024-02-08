First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$17.25 at Scotiabank

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$17.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.48% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$16.00 price target on shares of First Capital Realty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Capital Realty in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.23.

Shares of TSE FCR.UN traded up C$0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$16.51. The company had a trading volume of 251,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,977. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.33. First Capital Realty has a fifty-two week low of C$12.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.87.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

