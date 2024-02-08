First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Lowered to Buy at TD Securities

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$19.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.08% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FCR.UN. Scotiabank upped their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$16.50 to C$17.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Capital Realty in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$16.00 price objective on First Capital Realty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.23.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on First Capital Realty
First Capital Realty Price Performance
First Capital Realty Company Profile
First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Capital Realty
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.