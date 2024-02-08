First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Lowered to Buy at TD Securities

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$19.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FCR.UN. Scotiabank upped their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$16.50 to C$17.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Capital Realty in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$16.00 price objective on First Capital Realty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.23.

FCR.UN traded up C$0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$16.51. 251,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.87, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.07. First Capital Realty has a 1 year low of C$12.37 and a 1 year high of C$18.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00, a P/E/G ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.26.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

