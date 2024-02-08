Financial Security Advisor Inc. Invests $912,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,897.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,674 shares of company stock worth $16,162,276 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,341,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,406,885. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $155.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

