Financial Security Advisor Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,596 BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,922,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $19.35. 33,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,909. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $19.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.55.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0995 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.