Financial Comparison: Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) versus SanBio (OTCMKTS:SNBIF)

SanBio (OTCMKTS:SNBIF – Get Free Report) and Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares SanBio and Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get SanBio alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SanBio N/A N/A N/A Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) -38.31% -80.09% -25.21%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.0% of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SanBio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) $79.63 million 8.07 -$40.86 million ($1.59) -13.57

This table compares SanBio and Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SanBio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ).

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SanBio and Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SanBio 0 0 0 0 N/A Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) 0 1 2 0 2.67

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has a consensus target price of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 127.17%. Given Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) is more favorable than SanBio.

Summary

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) beats SanBio on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SanBio

(Get Free Report)

SanBio Company Limited develops, produces, and sells regenerative cell medicines for the central nervous system. The company develops SB623 that has completed a phase 2 clinical trial to treat traumatic brain injury in the United States and Japan. Its research pipeline products also comprise SB623 for ischemic and hemorrhagic strokes, age-related macular degeneration, retinitis pigments, Parkinson's disease, spinal cord injury, and Alzheimer's disease; SB618 for peripheral nerve damage; SB308 for muscular dystrophy disease; MSC1 for cancer; and MSC2 for inflammatory disease and optic neuritis. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy. The company's lead product candidate is Setanaxib, a NOX inhibitor that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis; and in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, as well as for type 1 diabetic kidney disease. It also develops Budenofalk 3 mg oral capsules for the treatment of autoimmune hepatitis. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for SanBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SanBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.