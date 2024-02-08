Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the zero ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSZ. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fiera Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

Fiera Capital stock opened at C$7.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$621.25 million, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.84. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of C$4.32 and a 52-week high of C$9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.04). Fiera Capital had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of C$158.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$165.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiera Capital will post 0.9093264 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fiera Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Fiera Capital by 176.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiera Capital by 3,585.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Fiera Capital by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fiera Capital by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fiera Capital by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

