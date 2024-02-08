Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 159,857 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 491,638 shares.The stock last traded at $6.07 and had previously closed at $5.86.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXAI. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Exscientia from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Exscientia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exscientia from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $759.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.99.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 million. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 593.98% and a negative return on equity of 32.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exscientia plc will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Exscientia by 10.2% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,395,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,866,000 after buying an additional 405,426 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia during the third quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exscientia by 44.2% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 51,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 15,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

