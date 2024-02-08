Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $175.00 price objective on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Expedia Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC began coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised Expedia Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.04.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $154.38 on Monday. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $87.94 and a 1 year high of $156.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.68 and a 200-day moving average of $123.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Expedia Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the online travel company to buy up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,500,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 236,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,492,341.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,477 shares of company stock valued at $13,989,925. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $594,000. City State Bank raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

