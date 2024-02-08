Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) & Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Head to Head Review

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) and Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Exicure’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regeneron Pharmaceuticals $13.12 billion 7.79 $3.95 billion $34.75 27.01 Exicure $28.83 million 0.20 -$2.58 million $1.68 0.40

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Exicure. Exicure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

84.2% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of Exicure shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Exicure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Exicure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 30.14% 17.61% 13.76% Exicure N/A 34.49% 13.07%

Volatility and Risk

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exicure has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Exicure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 1 5 18 0 2.71 Exicure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $939.05, indicating a potential upside of 0.06%. Given Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Exicure.

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals beats Exicure on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity. It also provides Dupixent injection to treat atopic dermatitis and asthma in adults and pediatrics; Libtayo injection to treat metastatic or locally advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; Praluent injection for heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease in adults; REGEN-COV for covid-19; and Kevzara solution for treating rheumatoid arthritis in adults. In addition, the company offers Inmazeb injection for infection caused by Zaire ebolavirus; ARCALYST injection for cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome; and ZALTRAP injection for intravenous infusion to treat metastatic colorectal cancer; and develops product candidates for treating patients with eye, allergic and inflammatory, cardiovascular and metabolic, infectious, and rare diseases; and cancer, pain, and hematologic conditions. It has collaboration and license agreements with Sanofi; Bayer; Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation; Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Roche Pharmaceuticals; and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., as well as has an agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, as well as with Zai Lab Limited; Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.; Biomedical Advanced Research Development Authority; and AstraZeneca PLC. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

About Exicure

(Get Free Report)

Exicure, Inc., an early-stage biotechnology company, develops nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. The company's preclinical candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of chronic pain. It also develops immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary SNA technology. Exicure, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.