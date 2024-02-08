Evolv Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 5,513 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,690% compared to the typical volume of 308 call options.

EVLV opened at $4.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.60. Evolv Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $693.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 147.76% and a negative return on equity of 46.80%. The company had revenue of $20.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.33 million. Research analysts anticipate that Evolv Technologies will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evolv Technologies news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $200,834.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,182,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,314.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $47,700.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 38,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,228.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $200,834.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,182,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,314.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 216,688 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,630 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVLV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 35.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,068,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,116 shares during the period. Key Colony Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 2,781,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,928 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,188,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,378,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 220.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 810,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 557,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Evolv Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

