Evolv Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 5,513 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,690% compared to the typical volume of 308 call options.
EVLV opened at $4.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.60. Evolv Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $693.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.35.
Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 147.76% and a negative return on equity of 46.80%. The company had revenue of $20.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.33 million. Research analysts anticipate that Evolv Technologies will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVLV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 35.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,068,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,116 shares during the period. Key Colony Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 2,781,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,928 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,188,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,378,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 220.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 810,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 557,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.15% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Evolv Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.
Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.
