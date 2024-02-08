Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $10.55 EPS

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $25.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.63 by $10.55, Briefing.com reports. Everest Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Everest Group Stock Performance

EG traded down $33.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $350.09. The company had a trading volume of 945,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,470. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $373.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.95. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.57. Everest Group has a 1 year low of $331.08 and a 1 year high of $417.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Everest Group from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Everest Group from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Everest Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Everest Group from $452.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.89.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

