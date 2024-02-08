Euroz Hartleys Group Limited (ASX:EZL) Insider Richard Simpson Buys 100,000 Shares

Euroz Hartleys Group Limited (ASX:EZL – Get Free Report) insider Richard Simpson bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.87 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of A$87,000.00 ($56,493.51).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 1.97.
The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 1.97%. Euroz Hartleys Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.
Euroz Hartleys Group Limited, a diversified financial services company, provides stockbroking, corporate finance, funds management, investing, financial advisory, and wealth management services to private, institutional, and corporate clients primarily in Australia. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Funds Management segments.
