Ethereum Name Service Price Hits $20.62 on Top Exchanges (ENS)

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Ethereum Name Service token can now be purchased for about $20.62 or 0.00045536 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Name Service has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Name Service has a market capitalization of $634.79 million and $121.57 million worth of Ethereum Name Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum Name Service Profile

Ethereum Name Service is a Proof-of-Work token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2021. Ethereum Name Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,780,597 tokens. Ethereum Name Service’s official Twitter account is @ensdomains and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Name Service’s official message board is ens.mirror.xyz. Ethereum Name Service’s official website is ens.domains.

Get Ethereum Name Service alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a distributed, open, and extensible naming system based on the Ethereum blockchain created by the Ethereum Foundation and developed with the help of a community of developers. It is used to create human-readable names for Ethereum addresses to identify counter-parties and transfer funds quickly, securely and without the need for long addresses.”

Buying and Selling Ethereum Name Service

