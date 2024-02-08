ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

ESSA Bancorp Stock Down 4.3 %

ESSA stock opened at $17.83 on Monday. ESSA Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $20.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.34.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 8.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ESSA Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ESSA Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Northeast Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ESSA Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ESSA Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.24% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

