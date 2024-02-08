Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Reaches New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $254.16 and last traded at $253.38, with a volume of 1157276 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $241.86.

The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on EFX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Trading Up 4.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.48 and its 200 day moving average is $209.36.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

