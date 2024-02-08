Envista (NYSE:NVST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Envista had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Envista Stock Down 8.6 %

NYSE NVST traded down $2.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.16. 6,301,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,167. Envista has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVST shares. UBS Group started coverage on Envista in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Envista from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Envista in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Envista from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Eric Conley bought 2,185 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $50,014.65. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 47,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,436.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Envista

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in Envista by 209.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 80,190 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Envista by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 31,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Envista by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 293,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Envista by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

