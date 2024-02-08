Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Trading 1% Higher

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF)’s share price rose 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$19.52 and last traded at C$19.46. Approximately 15,912 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 436,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.27.

ERF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Enerplus from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$31.00 to C$32.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins lowered their target price on Enerplus from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.39.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15. The stock has a market cap of C$4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.52.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

