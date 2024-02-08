Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.73 million. Energizer had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 123.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of ENR stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $31.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average is $32.68. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $27.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.02%.

Insider Activity at Energizer

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energizer

In related news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $92,357.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $119,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Energizer by 11.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Energizer during the third quarter worth about $1,477,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Energizer by 7.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Energizer during the third quarter worth about $1,743,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 14.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENR shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Energizer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Energizer from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Energizer from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Featured Stories

