Enegra (EGX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $17.04 Billion (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Enegra (EGX) has a total market cap of $17.04 billion and $388,616.51 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Enegra (EGX) has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Enegra (EGX) token can now be purchased for about $200.50 or 0.00443959 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Enegra (EGX) Token Profile

Enegra (EGX) was first traded on July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 200.50558864 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $431,284.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

