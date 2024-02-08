Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.
Emerson Electric Stock Performance
Shares of EMR stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.53. 2,983,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763,394. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $105.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.99.
Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.16%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 779.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 33,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 30,115 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,566,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
